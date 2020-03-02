Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.