Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $13.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

