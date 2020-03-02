Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.32% of Marchex worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHX. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $40,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 55,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,223,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,373 in the last ninety days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.