Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Spark Energy worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 389,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 67,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth $468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 172,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 301,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spark Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.80%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

