Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.48% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $108,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.13. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

