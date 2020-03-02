Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 33,000 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Albireo Pharma worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Albireo Pharma Inc has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $38.69.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

