Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 842,368 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 842,368 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.06% of Newpark Resources worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

