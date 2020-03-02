Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.30 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mitek Systems by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

MITK stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of 124.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

