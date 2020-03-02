Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $3.21 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 144.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $846.61 million, a PE ratio of -129.48 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

