Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 66.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 357,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 134,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.31. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.