Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.54 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $133.74 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,377,366,918 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

