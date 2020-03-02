Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Purchases $10,895.00 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Mark R. Harris bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. 160,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

