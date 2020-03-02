Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Purchases $17,353.05 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen bought 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,353.05. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,012.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HSII traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.31. 160,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

