Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

