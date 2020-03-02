Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 56.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

