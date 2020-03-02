Helium (HLM) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Helium has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $179,132.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008121 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,151,023 coins and its circulating supply is 12,802,643 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.