HelloGold Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,789.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One HelloGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $167,789.00 and $228.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HelloGold has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

