Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Argus cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

