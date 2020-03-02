Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,846. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $504.90 million, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

