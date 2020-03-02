Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,121 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

