Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.89. 157,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

