Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Update

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 19,030,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $14,762,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

