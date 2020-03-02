Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of HLF opened at $32.36 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

