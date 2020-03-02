Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner Acquires 12,000 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 339,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,832. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,378,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 134,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 407,439 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $10,632,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 217,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

