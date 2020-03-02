Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

