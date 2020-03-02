Heritage Way Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,483 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

