Heritage Way Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. 400,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,411,215. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

