Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

