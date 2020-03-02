Heritage Way Advisors LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,139. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

