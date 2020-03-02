Heritage Way Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.43. 40,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,076. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

