HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,216.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $338,985.00 and $5,216.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.02842687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,186 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.