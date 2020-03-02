Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $18.30. 1,561,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,589. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

