Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Treasurer David L. Desfor Buys 1,000 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Treasurer David L. Desfor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $12,050.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.83. 19,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,321. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.