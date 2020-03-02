Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.53% of Hershey worth $164,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,936 shares of company stock worth $4,268,557. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.36. 1,280,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,247. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.