HEX Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00425469 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012482 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011236 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012464 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 103.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 73,875,576,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

