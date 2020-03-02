Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.93.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark lowered Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hexo from C$5.00 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Hexo alerts:

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of Hexo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,181.24.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. Hexo has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.62. The firm has a market cap of $414.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.