Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCR shares. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of NYSE HCR opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Hi-Crush has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

