High Liner Foods Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.03 million and a PE ratio of 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$6.83 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 79.42%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

