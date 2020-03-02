High Voltage Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, High Voltage has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. High Voltage has a total market cap of $14,059.00 and $38.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Voltage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Coin Profile

High Voltage (CRYPTO:HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin. High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech.

High Voltage Coin Trading

High Voltage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Voltage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.