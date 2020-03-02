Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,950 by Analysts at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,861.67 ($24.49).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,872.50 ($24.63) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,902.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,089.19 ($27.48).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

