Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) Insider Buys A$18,250.00 in Stock

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) insider Kenneth Dwyer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,250.00 ($12,943.26).

HIL traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting A$0.32 ($0.23). 1,220,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,641. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.98. Hills Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of A$0.49 ($0.34).

Hills Company Profile

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

