Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,253,648 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.91% of Hilltop worth $88,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

