Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 365.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 92.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 80,338 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

