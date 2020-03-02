Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Himax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 948,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $721.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.