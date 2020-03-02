HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Acquires 2,700 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,198.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,779,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,953,027.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Richard Hermanns acquired 3,802 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,359.34.

On Monday, December 23rd, Richard Hermanns acquired 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,725.00.

Shares of NYSE HQI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 11,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

