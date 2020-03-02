Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSX. Barclays cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Hiscox to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,401 ($18.43).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,281 ($16.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,332.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,443.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

