Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) announced a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HSX stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,276 ($16.79). 1,802,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,332.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,443.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSX. HSBC upgraded Hiscox to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,401 ($18.43).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

