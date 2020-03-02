Holo Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, WazirX and Liqui. Holo has a market capitalization of $104.32 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,460,201,505 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, Liqui, Hotbit, Bilaxy, WazirX, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

