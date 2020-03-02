Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.37. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

