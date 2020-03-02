Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 914,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $199,722,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $12.10 on Monday, hitting $229.94. 7,147,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,997. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

